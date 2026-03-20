BTS Comeback Concert Drew over 18 Million Viewers Worldwide

Photo : KBS News

More than 18 million people watched the long-awaited BTS comeback performance that Netflix livestreamed worldwide Saturday.The top streaming platform announced on Tuesday that “BTS The Comeback Live | Arirang” had drawn a total of 18-point-four million viewers around the world.The event topped Netflix’s weekly chart in 24 countries and made the weekly Top 10 in ​80 ​countries.According to Netflix, “BTS The Comeback Live” attracted some two-point-six billion impressions on its social media channels, and hashtags related to BTS and Netflix trended on search engines in various countries, including South Korea, the U.S., the Philippines, Australia, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Argentina, Britain and Türkiye.The U.S. magazine Variety said the concert’s success came as no surprise, given that the group “was a massive global sensation before going on hiatus nearly four years ago, and the concert special marked their first public reunion.”