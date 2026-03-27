Lee Honors Fallen Soldiers on West Sea Defense Day, Delivers Message of Peace

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Lee Jae Myung attended a ceremony marking West Sea Defense Day on Friday, paying tribute to service members who lost their lives in naval clashes and attacks involving North Korea. He honored the fallen as heroes who safeguarded the nation’s waters, and he reaffirmed the government’s commitment to remembering their sacrifice and ensuring proper support for their families.Yun Sohyang reports.Report:[Sound bite: West Sea Defense Day Ceremony]President Lee Jae Myung attended the West Sea Defense Day ceremony at the national cemetery in Daejeon on Friday, honoring 55 service members who died in naval clashes with North Korea in the Yellow Sea.Expressing deep respect for the fallen and saying each of them represents the nation, he honored their sacrifice and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.Lee also pledged to move beyond a past marked by tension in the West Sea toward a future of shared growth and prosperity for both Koreas.The president stressed that it is the country’s responsibility to transform the waters defended at the cost of the service members’ lives from a zone of conflict into what he described as a foundation for peace and prosperity.Highlighting the importance of peace, the president said a strong and lasting peace is the most valuable form of national security, alongside a robust defense posture.Lee also promised to treat veterans and the families of fallen heroes with respect and announced that the government will start providing monthly support in May to veterans and their spouses struggling to make ends meet.Meanwhile, the rival political parties also expressed their condolences, with the leaders of both the ruling and opposition parties present at the ceremony.The ruling Democratic Party emphasized bolstering security capabilities, while the opposition People Power Party criticized the government for what it called a soft stance toward North Korea.Yun Sohyang, KBS World Radio News.