President Lee Pledges Swift Push to Regain OPCON

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung says efforts to regain wartime operational control, or OPCON, from the U.S. will be carried out swiftly as he stressed that a self-reliant defense is essential in today’s fast-changing security environment.Lee made the remark Friday during a meeting of key commanders from all branches of the military before asking participants to make efforts to achieve that goal.The president called on the military to maintain strong defense readiness based on the South Korea-U.S. alliance, saying the military’s central task is to be fully ready to respond to any provocations or threats.While acknowledging that the South Korea-U.S. alliance is essential to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, Lee said excessive reliance should be avoided, stressing the need for all-out preparations by the military to play the main role in defending the peninsula.Also during the meeting, Lee ordered the military to add speed to defense reform measures, including selective conscription, as he emphasized that a transition to a “smart military” is essential to success on the battlefields of the future.