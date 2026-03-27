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Seoul Gasoline Prices Top 1,900 Won Under New Price Cap

Written: 2026-03-29 13:24:03Updated: 2026-03-29 14:17:47

Seoul Gasoline Prices Top 1,900 Won Under New Price Cap

Photo : YONHAP News

On the third day of the government's second round of price caps on petroleum products, the average gasoline price in Seoul climbed above one-thousand-900 won per liter on Saturday.

According to Opinet, the Korea National Oil Corporation's price information system, the average price of gasoline at Seoul gas stations stood at one-thousand-911-point-three won per liter as of 9 a.m. Sunday, up 14-point-seven won from the previous day.

The average diesel price in the capital also rose, increasing 12-point-three won to one-thousand-889-point-five won per liter.

Nationwide, the average gasoline price reached one-thousand-861-point-eight won per liter Sunday, up five-point-nine won from a day earlier, while diesel prices climbed five-point-one won to one-thousand-855-point-one won.

The government on Friday implemented the second round of fuel price ceilings, setting the cap at one-thousand-934 won per liter for regular gasoline, one-thousand-923 won for automotive and marine diesel, and one-thousand-530 won for indoor-use kerosene.

Each ceiling was raised by 210 won per liter from the first round of caps introduced on March 13, the first such measure in 30 years.
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