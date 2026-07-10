AMRO Projects South Korea's Economy to Grow 1.9%, Inflation to Hit 2.3%

Photo : KBS News

The South Korean economy is expected to grow one-point-nine percent this year on the back of robust semiconductor demand and extra spending by the government, according to the ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office(AMRO).The Ministry of Finance and Economy on Monday revealed the findings from AMRO’s regional economic outlook for 2026.The latest projection is unchanged from the organization’s Annual Consultation Report on Korea released in December.The inflation forecast, however, increased from one-point-nine percent to two-point-three percent, taking into account the recent rise in global energy prices, the ministry said.AMRO predicted that the regional growth rate of the ten member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations plus South Korea, China and Japan will be four percent this year, slower than last year's growth rate of four-point-three percent.The expected slowdown was mainly due to a decrease in external demand due to U.S. tariffs, however, AMRO said it believed that technology-led exports such as artificial intelligence and solid domestic consumption and investment may partially offset the decline.The organization warned downside risks will persist and that authorities must maintain flexible and agile policy responses to navigate heightened uncertainties in the global economy.