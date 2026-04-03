S. Korean Gubernatorial Poll Slated for June 3 amid High Approval Ratings for Lee

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Anchor: South Korea is gearing up for local elections in June, with recent opinion polls showing the left-leaning ruling Democratic Party maintaining higher public support than the conservative opposition People Power Party.Andrew Jeong has more on what to expect for the coming vote.Report: The nationwide elections slated for June 3 will select the governors and mayors of the country’s provinces and cities along with local legislators.The results will also serve as a yardstick measure of public support for President Lee Jae Myung, who took office last year following the impeachment and removal of his conservative predecessor Yoon Suk Yeol.Professor Brian Myers at Dongseo University says President Lee’s high approval ratings will boost the prospects of the Democratic Party.[Sound bite: Prof. Brian Myers - International Studies, Dongseo University]“Regional and local elections in South Korea are usually considered to be occasions on which voters can also pass judgement on the presidential administration. It’s fortunate of course for the ruling Democratic Party that President Lee is riding high in the polls at the moment.”Lee’s approval rating stands at 61 percent in a poll conducted by Realmeter from Mar. 30 to April 3. The poll surveyed two-thousand-519 adults nationwide and reported a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus two percent.According to another Realmeter survey conducted April 2 and 3 among one-thousand-five adults, the Democratic Party recorded a 49-point-nine percent approval rating, compared to the People Power Party's 31-point-three percent.[Sound bite: Prof. Brian Myers - International Studies, Dongseo University]"What this means is that a lot of the drama is going to be in primaries or is being displayed right now as different potential candidates for the Democratic Party viy with each other because the actual local elections in June are predicted to go very well for the Democratic Party. In most parts of the country the Democratic Party is doing so well that even traditional conservative strongholds like Daegu and say Chunbuk Province governor, even those races are now in doubt for the conservatives."The local elections will also coincide with parliamentary by-elections to be held on the same day that will fill at least five vacant seats in South Korea’s unicameral 300-member National Assembly.More seats could become available as lawmakers resign to run in the local elections.Andrew Jeong reporting for KBS World Radio News.