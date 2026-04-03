Prosecutors Seek 23-Year Prison Term for Ex-Prime Minister Han in Appeals Trial

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have demanded a 23-year prison term for former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo for his role in the 2024 failed martial law bid.A special counsel team tasked with probing the martial law incident requested the sentence on Tuesday during Han's appeals trial at the Seoul High Court.The team asked the court to uphold the 23-year sentence that was originally handed down by the Seoul Central District Court in January.The lower court's sentence exceeded the 15-year term initially sought by the special counsel team.The probe team pointed out that Han has continued to deny the allegations against him and has maintained the stance of not remembering details.Han, on his part, told the court that he deeply regrets his failure to block former President Yoon Suk Yeol's unconstitutional and unlawful act, adding that it caused significant pain and confusion to the people while also negatively impacting the nation's credibility and economy.The former prime minister said he will live the rest of his life with remorse.