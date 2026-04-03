Lee Holds Luncheon for Former Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung hosted a luncheon on Wednesday for former Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at Cheong Wa Dae.Lee and Ishiba held talks for around an hour-and-a-half and shared views on pending global issues and ways to advance their countries' ties, according to a written briefing by presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung.During the luncheon, Lee said he was grateful to Ishiba as Seoul-Tokyo ties significantly stabilized during his term, adding that bilateral cooperation has proceeded smoothly since then.Lee also recognized Ishiba’s significant contribution to global issues and expressed hope that the former prime minister will continue his efforts amid the current complex international environment.In response, Ishiba said he still aims to make South Korea-Japan relations the best ties in the world, adding that he is glad Lee is maintaining a good relationship with his successor, Sanae Takaichi.Lee and Ishiba are considered to have successfully restored shuttle diplomacy between Seoul and Tokyo.