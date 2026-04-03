Rival Parties Clash Over Lee Indictment, Constitutional Revision Ahead of Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: With the June 3 local elections approaching, rival parties are clashing over several issues. A parliamentary investigation into indictments that took place under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration is ongoing, with the ruling Democratic Party arguing that the former administration "orchestrated" key cases while the People Power Party contends that the inquiry amounts to retaliation against earlier probes into President Lee Jae Myung.Lee Bokyung has more.Report: The ruling Democratic Party has stated that the prosecution of cases, including the Ssangbangwool remittance incident, was orchestrated by the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.In June 2024, President Lee Jae-myung was indicted and charged with conspiring to have Ssangbangwool Group illegally transfer eight million U.S. dollars to North Korea in 2019 on behalf of Gyeonggi Province, of which he was governor at the time.A parliamentary inquiry is now examining whether the prosecution of the Ssangbangwool case was politically motivated. DP floor leader Han Byung-do said Thursday at the National Assembly that following the conclusion of the parliamentary inquiry, the party would pursue a special counsel investigation to uncover the full truth and hold those responsible accountable.DP lawmaker Cheon Jun-ho said that prosecutors had indicted Lee six times when he was the party's leader in an effort to frame him as a criminal weighed down by legal troubles.The main opposition People Power Party denounced the ongoing inquiry as a sweeping act of political retaliation against earlier investigations into Lee. It also argued that the special counsel currently investigating indictments brought under former President Yoon was working with a predetermined conclusion in mind and criticized its spokesperson's Monday claim that the Ssangbangwool prosecution had involved "a massive state scandal."PPP floor leader Song Eon-seog said on Thursday that the National Assembly, special counsel and justice ministry were all retaliating through their respective authorities.The two sides also clashed over constitutional revision, with the Democratic Party accusing the People Power Party of politicizing the issue by raising unrelated concerns about presidential reelection.The People Power Party, however, argued that Lee has not clearly ruled out seeking reelection, raising suspicions that the push for constitutional reform could be a prelude to extending his tenure.Lee Bokyung, KBS World Radio News.