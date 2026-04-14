S. Korea Braces for Impact of Iran War as President Calls for Peace

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The Iran war still isn’t over, and South Korea is bracing for impact. President Lee Jae Myung discussed economic survival strategies with his Cabinet on Tuesday and appealed to the warring nations to work for peace. During the meeting, Lee also continued his remarks on wartime human rights issues following criticism for taking issue with Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians.Eileen Cahill has more.Report: President Lee Jae Myung has instructed the government to prioritize key national projects such as exploring alternative supply chains, pursuing mid- to long-term industrial restructuring, and transitioning to a plastic-free economy.The president issued the directive at a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, stressing the need to accelerate efforts to address structural vulnerabilities in the country’s economy and industries in light of the Middle East conflict.[Sound bite: President Lee Jae Myung (Korean-English)]“It is difficult to be optimistic about the situation as the tensions between the two sides over the Strait of Hormuz continue to escalate. For the time being, difficulties in the global energy raw material supply chains and high oil prices are likely to persist. … I hope [the government] will push ahead with the development of alternative supply chains, mid- to long-term industrial restructuring, and the realization of a plastic-free economy as top-priority national strategic projects.”He said the government should treat prolonged disruptions in global energy and raw material supply chains and high oil prices as a given and strengthen emergency response systems accordingly.Lee also called for the swift implementation of a 26-point-two trillion won supplementary budget to assist those affected by the war.During the meeting, Lee continued his call for respect for basic human rights.[Sound bite: President Lee Jae Myung (Korean-English)]“I would like to ask the countries involved in the war to take courageous steps to achieve the peace the world desires desperately, based on the principles of universal human rights and the lessons of history.”This followed a confrontational series of social media messages involving the president and the Israeli foreign ministry, which started Friday when Lee shared a 2024 video that appeared to show Israeli soldiers pushing a body off a roof.The president drew rebukes from the Israeli foreign ministry by comparing the present-day abuse of Palestinians to historical atrocities such as the Holocaust and the abuse of Korean women as sex slaves under imperial Japan.Eileen Cahill, KBS World Radio News.