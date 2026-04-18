Race Set for June 3 Seoul Mayor Election: PPP's Oh vs. DP's Chong

Photo : KBS

The race is set for the upcoming Seoul mayoral election on June 3, with the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) nominating incumbent Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon as its candidate.The party's election nomination committee said on Saturday that the four-term Seoul mayor defeated Rep. Park Soo-min and former Rep. Yun Hee-suk in a three-way primary.Oh, who is seeking a third consecutive term and his fifth overall, will go up against former Seongdong District chief Chong Won-o of the ruling Democratic Party(DP).At a press conference following his nomination on Saturday, Oh said giving away the mayoral post to the ruling party would be the same as removing the last remaining brake to keep the administration in check.Chong said on his social media Saturday that he is anticipating a fair election and hopes to establish a public sphere where the candidates compete with policies concerning resident lives and the city's future.A former representative of Seoul's Gangnam-B constituency for the then-conservative Grand National Party in the 16th National Assembly, Oh was elected Seoul mayor in 2006, but resigned during his second term in 2011 after a free school meal referendum was annulled.He made a political comeback by reclaiming the mayoral post in the 2021 by-elections, and was reelected the following year as the first-ever four-term mayor of the nation's capital city.Chong is a veteran local administrator, best known for serving three consecutive terms as the chief of Seoul’s Seongdong District.Chong rose to political stardom most notably in December of last year, after President Lee Jae Myung praised him on social media for his 93 percent satisfaction rating as Seongdong District chief, famously stating the he could not even present his success as a mayor in comparison to Chong.