2 Bestselling Books in S. Korea in Past Decade Both Han Kang Novels

Photo : YONHAP News

New data shows that the two most beloved books in South Korea in the past decade were both Han Kang novels.According to the data that Kyobo Books, a major bookstore chain, compiled and released Monday, Han’s “The Vegetarian” and “Human Acts” were in first and second place on a ten-year cumulative bestseller list based on sales made online and offline between April 17, 2016, and April 16 of this year.“The Vegetarian” gained strong popularity after Han won the Man Booker International Prize, later renamed the International Booker Prize, in May 2016.That year, “The Vegetarian” became the most sold book in the nation after topping the bestseller list for 12 consecutive weeks.After Han won the 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature for “The Vegetarian,” her 2014 novel “Human Acts” drew attention and went on to top the bestseller list in 2024 and 2025.Kyobo Books disclosed the data as Thursday will mark World Book and Copyright Day, a UNESCO-designated day to promote reading, publishing and copyright protection.