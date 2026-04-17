Gov’t, Universities to Mull Ways to Improve Visa System for Int’l Students

Photo : YONHAP News / Ministry of Justice

The government and the nation’s universities will seek ways to improve the visa system for international students in an era when the nation has attracted more than 300-thousand foreign students.On Monday the justice ministry announced that a public-private council tasked with this purpose launched operations, as many international students have faced hardship in South Korea despite their numbers topping 320-thousand recently.Some international students report being isolated in class due to lack of Korean proficiency, or having a hard time securing a job or adjusting to society after graduating from college.The council’s aim is to strategically attract international talent and help international students settle in the nation smoothly through educational institutes, with the ultimate goal of revitalizing the economy.First the council will set up a management system among universities, overseas diplomatic missions and private international education agencies to boost transparency in student recruitment channels, while working with the education ministry to tighten verification of degrees and educational backgrounds.The council will also set up a visa system to ensure international students enjoy a smooth transition to employment and overall settlement after graduation.