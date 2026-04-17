Cold Morning Expected Tuesday; Fine Dust to Remain Thick

Photo : YONHAP News

Fine dust levels will likely be high in many parts of the nation on Tuesday, while the mercury will dip sharply in the morning.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Monday, fine dust concentrations are set to reach “bad” or “very bad” levels in most regions on Tuesday, with cloudy skies expected to clear up starting in the evening.For fine particulate matter, a concentration of 36 to 75 micrograms per cubic meter is considered “bad,” while anything above 75 micrograms per cubic meter is considered “very bad.”Morning temperatures will dip sharply starting Tuesday, and people are expected to feel even colder due to strong winds.Morning lows will stand between two and eleven degrees, down six to ten degrees from Monday’s readings.Some of Gangwon Province’s mountainous and inland regions could see morning lows plunge below zero degrees.Afternoon highs will range between 16 and 23 degrees, similar to Monday’s.The temperature in Seoul will drop to six degrees in the morning and warm up to 19 degrees in the afternoon.