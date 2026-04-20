Lee, Modi Agree that Stability in Middle East Crucial for World Economy

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Anchor: The leaders of South Korea and India held a summit on Monday and agreed to expand cooperation in strategic industries and further boost cultural and people-to-people exchanges. In particular, they shared the view that restoring peace and stability in the Middle East is crucial for world security and economic prosperity.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: President Lee Jae Myung held summit talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Monday and revealed the outcome of the talks in a joint press statement.Lee said he and Modi agreed that their countries can become ideal comprehensive partners that promote mutual growth and innovation in this era of uncertainty.To this end, Lee said the two countries will further advance bilateral economic cooperation while expanding cooperation in strategic industries, including shipbuilding, finance, artificial intelligence and national defense, while at the same time working to strengthen cultural and people-to-people exchanges.The president said the two countries agreed to set up a minister-level platform to boost cooperation in critical minerals and nuclear power plants.In particular, Lee stressed that South Korea and India will continue to work together to achieve stable supplies of key raw materials, including energy resources and naphtha, in line with the situation in the Middle East.He said the two countries also agreed to improve their Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, with a focus on sufficiently reflecting new trade regulations so they can promptly respond to changes in the trade environment.Lee then vowed to expand the South Korea-India annual trade volume from the current 25 billion dollars to 50 billion dollars by 2030 by providing more systematic support for the advancement into India of small South Korean firms.The president said he and Modi shared the view that restoring peace and stability in the Middle East is crucial for world security and economic prosperity.Lee said he conveyed the hope that India will continue to play a constructive role in efforts to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula and in the region.Based on the outcome of Monday’s meetings, South Korea and India adopted a joint statement by the two leaders.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.