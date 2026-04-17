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Pakistani Daily: Iranian Delegation Expected to Arrive in Islamabad on Tuesday for Talks with US

Written: 2026-04-20 18:44:55Updated: 2026-04-20 19:24:06

Pakistani Daily: Iranian Delegation Expected to Arrive in Islamabad on Tuesday for Talks with US

Photo : YONHAP News / AFP

A Pakistani daily says an Iranian delegation will be arriving in Islamabad on Tuesday for a second round of talks with the U.S. 

The Pakistan Observer, an English-language daily newspaper, issued the report Monday, citing nameless sources.

The paper said reports of the delegation’s arrival have eased uncertainties that had increased after the U.S. navy fired on and seized an Iranian cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman. 

The Associated Press, quoting anonymous sources, said Pakistan has been strengthening diplomatic contacts with Washington and Tehran since Sunday to arrange a second round of talks for Tuesday, when the two-week ceasefire is set to expire.

On Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump said his representatives would be in Islamabad on Monday to resume talks with Iran.

However, it is uncertain whether the talks will actually take place, as Iran has said there will be no negotiations as long as the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports remains in place.
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