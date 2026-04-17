S. Korea’s Special Envoy Calls for Safe Hormuz Transit in Meeting with Iran’s Top Diplomat

Photo : Iranian Foreign Ministry

South Korea’s special envoy has met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran to request cooperation in ensuring the safe passage of South Korean vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.According to the foreign ministry on Thursday, Chung Byung-ha, special envoy for South Korea’s foreign minister, held talks with Araghchi on Wednesday, discussing regional developments in the Middle East and bilateral issues.Chung asked Iran to pay continued attention to the safety of around 40 South Korean nationals staying in Iran, as well as 26 South Korean vessels and their crews.The envoy also emphasized the importance of guaranteeing freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and requested Iran’s special cooperation to ensure the swift and safe transit of all ships, including South Korean vessels.Regarding regional tensions, Chung expressed hope that peace and stability will be restored promptly through the resumption of negotiations between the United States and Iran.Araghchi reportedly expressed appreciation for Foreign Minister Cho Hyun’s decision to dispatch the envoy and for the South Korean embassy’s continued fulfillment of its duties, expressing hope for the stable development of bilateral ties and pledging continued attention to the safety of South Korean nationals in Iran.