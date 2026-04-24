Iran Warns of ‘Unprecedented Action’ against U.S. Naval Blockade

Photo : YONHAP News

Iran’s armed forces have vowed to take “practical and unprecedented action” against the continued U.S. naval blockade of its ports, defining it as “maritime piracy and banditry.”Iran’s Press TV on Wednesday cited an anonymous high-ranking security source as saying patience has limits and that a punishing response is necessary if Washington maintains its illegal naval blockade around the Strait of Hormuz.According to the report, the official said the armed forces so far have shown restraint in order to give diplomacy a chance.The source said, however, that if Washington’s “obstinacy and delusions” continue and it rejects Tehran’s conditions, it can soon expect “a different kind of response.”In a separate report, Press TV cited Iran’s Navy Commander Rear Adm. Shahram Irani as saying that the Islamic Republic will “very soon” confront the enemy with a weapon it is “deeply afraid of” and that he hopes “they won’t have a heart attack.”