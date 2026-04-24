Special Counsel Challenges Partial Acquittal in Yoon’s Case at Supreme Court

Photo : YONHAP News

The special counsel team led by Cho Eun-suk has filed an appeal with the Supreme Court over parts of an appellate ruling that acquitted former President Yoon Suk Yeol of certain charges.The appeal, filed Thursday, came a day after the Seoul High Court sentenced Yoon to seven years in prison for obstructing his arrest and other offenses tied to his 2024 martial law declaration, adjusting the five-year term handed down by the lower court.The appeals court found Yoon guilty on key charges, including violating Cabinet members’ rights by calling only select members to a meeting to review his martial law plan and obstructing the execution of an arrest warrant by anti-corruption officials in January of last year.However, regarding a charge of using a false official document, the appeals court upheld the lower court’s acquittal on the grounds that a martial law proclamation created and destroyed after the declaration had never been circulated or used externally.The special counsel team said the issue warrants further legal review, arguing that retaining the document within the presidential office should itself be considered a form of official use and that the proclamation is a historical record proving martial law was imposed in the absence of proper procedures.