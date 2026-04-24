Investigators Blame Poor Leadership for Inadequate Recovery Efforts after 2024 Jeju Air Crash

Photo : YONHAP News

A joint government investigation has concluded that the initial recovery of the remains of the victims of the 2024 Jeju Air crash was conducted poorly due to violations of regulations and a lack of leadership and oversight by authorities.The joint team announced on Thursday the results of the investigation, which was launched March 23, shortly after President Lee Jae Myung instructed related agencies to get to the bottom of the belated discovery of victims’ remains.He also instructed the agencies to penalize those responsible for the delay.Nine fragments of human remains were discovered during a follow-up investigation of the plane debris that began February 26.The team also concluded that debris at the crash site, which included human remains, was neglected for over a year.Based on the findings, the team requested reprimands for 12 people, including one police officer, one firefighter, six officials at the Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board, and four transport ministry officials.On December 29, 2024, the Jeju Air plane struck a concrete barrier at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla Province, killing all but two of the 181 people on board.