Top Office: No Discussions on US Troop Cut

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says there have been no discussions between Seoul and Washington on withdrawing U.S. troops stationed in South Korea, or reducing their numbers, following remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump about a possible troop cut in Germany.Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung told reporters during a press briefing Thursday that the government is closely monitoring the U.S. review of its global force posture and the possibility of related changes, in response to questions about Trump’s comments.Kang added that the government is working closely with the U.S. military to ensure that U.S. forces in South Korea maintain a stable presence and continue to contribute to the strong combined defense posture between the two allies.Trump said in a social media post on Wednesday that the United States “is studying and reviewing the possible reduction of Troops in Germany, with a determination to be made over the next short period of time.”