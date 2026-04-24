N. Korea Marks Labor Day Anniv., Highlights Role of Working Class in Fulfilling Development Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea held various commemorative events on the 136th anniversary of Labor Day on Friday, emphasizing the role of the working class in fulfilling an economic development plan established during a recent ruling Workers' Party congress.The North's state-run Korean Central News Agency said on Saturday that a national briefing session was held at the People's Palace of Culture the previous day, attended by Premier Pak Thae-song and Party Secretary Ri Il-hwan.Pak urged all laborers to accomplish the first-year tasks under the five-year economic development plan presented at the Ninth Party Congress and pledged responsible efforts toward guaranteeing rights and interests of the working population.Jo Yong-won, chairman of the Supreme People's Assembly Standing Committee, and other executive members visited major factories and businesses that had been selected as model cases to mark the occasion and to offer encouragement to the workers.Some laborers reportedly pledged loyalty to regime leader Kim Jong-un in front of the statues of the late founder Kim Il-sung and late successor Kim Jong-il at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun and Mansu Hill.