PPP Nominates Supreme Council Member Yang Hyang-ja as Candidate for Gyeonggi Governorship

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) has nominated Supreme Council member Yang Hyang-ja as its candidate for Gyeonggi Province governorship in the June 3 local elections.
Yang defeated former MBC announcer Lee Sung-bae and former PPP Rep. Ham Jin-kyu in a two-day primary that ended on Friday with a 50-50 ratio of membership voting and public polling.
In a press conference following her nomination, Yang pledged to win the governorship race to help make Gyeonggi Province a global cutting-edge industrial hub.
Yang is set to face off against the ruling Democratic Party's(DP) Choo Mi-ae and minor Reform Party's Cho Eung-cheon, with a possible unified candidacy between Yang and Cho.
A former vocational high school graduate who rose to the rank of an executive at Samsung Electronics, Yang was recruited by former President Moon Jae-in when he was the DP chairman in 2016 and had served as a DP representative in the 21st National Assembly.