PPP Nominates Supreme Council Member Yang Hyang-ja as Candidate for Gyeonggi Governorship

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) has nominated Supreme Council member Yang Hyang-ja as its candidate for Gyeonggi Province governorship in the June 3 local elections.Yang defeated former MBC announcer Lee Sung-bae and former PPP Rep. Ham Jin-kyu in a two-day primary that ended on Friday with a 50-50 ratio of membership voting and public polling.In a press conference following her nomination, Yang pledged to win the governorship race to help make Gyeonggi Province a global cutting-edge industrial hub.Yang is set to face off against the ruling Democratic Party's(DP) Choo Mi-ae and minor Reform Party's Cho Eung-cheon, with a possible unified candidacy between Yang and Cho.A former vocational high school graduate who rose to the rank of an executive at Samsung Electronics, Yang was recruited by former President Moon Jae-in when he was the DP chairman in 2016 and had served as a DP representative in the 21st National Assembly.