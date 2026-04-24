KOSPI Surges over 6%, Closes above 7,000 for First Time

Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index surged more than six percent on Wednesday to close above the seven-thousand mark for the first time ever.According to the Korea Exchange, the index jumped 447-point-57 points, or six-point-45 percent, to finish at seven-thousand-384-point-56, marking the second-largest daily gain on record.The biggest increase remains the 490-point-36-point rise recorded on March 5.The index opened two-point-25 percent higher at seven-thousand-93-point-01 and extended gains throughout the session, at one point reaching an intraday high of seven-thousand-426-point-60.A surge in the KOSPI 200 Futures briefly triggered a buy-side sidecar for the first time in about a month.It took about 70 days, or 47 trading sessions, for the index to climb beyond seven-thousand from the six-thousand milestone reached on February 25.Meanwhile, the tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell zero-point-29 percent to close at one-thousand-210-point-17.