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KOSPI Surges over 6%, Closes above 7,000 for First Time

Written: 2026-05-06 16:13:54Updated: 2026-05-06 19:09:35

KOSPI Surges over 6%, Closes above 7,000 for First Time

Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index surged more than six percent on Wednesday to close above the seven-thousand mark for the first time ever.

According to the Korea Exchange, the index jumped 447-point-57 points, or six-point-45 percent, to finish at seven-thousand-384-point-56, marking the second-largest daily gain on record.

The biggest increase remains the 490-point-36-point rise recorded on March 5.

The index opened two-point-25 percent higher at seven-thousand-93-point-01 and extended gains throughout the session, at one point reaching an intraday high of seven-thousand-426-point-60.

A surge in the KOSPI 200 Futures briefly triggered a buy-side sidecar for the first time in about a month.

It took about 70 days, or 47 trading sessions, for the index to climb beyond seven-thousand from the six-thousand milestone reached on February 25.

Meanwhile, the tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell zero-point-29 percent to close at one-thousand-210-point-17.
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