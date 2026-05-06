Top Office: S. Korea No Longer Needs to Consider Joining Project Freedom

Photo : YONHAP News file photo

The presidential office says there is no longer any need for South Korea to consider whether to take part in “Project Freedom,” as the U.S. campaign to free stranded ships in the Strait of Hormuz has been suspended.National security adviser Wi Sung-lac revealed the top office’s stance on Monday during a news conference, saying Seoul was considering joining the Washington-proposed Maritime Freedom Construct and had planned to review South Korea’s participation in Project Freedom as well.On Monday’s explosion and fire on the 38-thousand ton HMM Namu in the Strait of Hormuz, Wi said the South Korean vessel is being towed and is expected to arrive at the Port of Dubai early Thursday, adding that South Korean officials intend to investigate the cause of the explosion, including whether the ship was attacked.Wi said the top office had considered convening a working-level meeting of the National Security Council, concerned that the ship may have been attacked, but after gathering additional information it became uncertain whether the ship was shot at.He said whether or not the vessel was attacked requires verification.