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Top Office Regrets Failure of Attempt to Amend Constitution

Written: 2026-05-08 17:04:08Updated: 2026-05-08 17:12:16

Top Office Regrets Failure of Attempt to Amend Constitution

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has expressed regret after a constitutional amendment bill failed to be resubmitted to a plenary session on Friday, effectively ending the first serious attempt at constitutional change in 39 years.

Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a written briefing that it will be difficult for the public to understand why minimal changes to the Constitution aimed at protecting the nation’s safety and its democracy were opposed. 

Kang mentioned that the bill sought to include the spirit of the 1980 pro-democracy uprising in Gwangju and the 1979 Busan-Masan pro-democracy protests in the Constitution’s preamble, while also tightening the conditions for declaring martial law.

The spokesperson went on to say that discussions to amend the Constitution, a promise to the people, must continue. 

She asked parliament to continue such discussions in a more responsible manner in the second half of the 22nd National Assembly to keep this promise.
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