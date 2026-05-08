Blackpink's Lisa Among Artists to Perform in 2026 FIFA World Cup Opening

Photo : YONHAP News

Lisa, a member of K-pop girl group Blackpink, will perform in next month's opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup set to be co-hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico.The Athletic, the sports news outlet under The New York Times, said on Friday that FIFA has lined up a catalog of artists to perform at three different opening events in each host country.Lisa, American singer and songwriter Katy Perry, American rapper and record producer Future, Los Angeles-based DJ Sanjoy and others will take the stage at L.A. Stadium ahead of the U.S. national team's first match against Paraguay on June 12.Opening performances are also scheduled ahead of Canada’s and Mexico’s opening matches in Toronto and Mexico City, respectively.Lisa’s appearance will mark the second consecutive FIFA World Cup opening ceremony featuring a K-pop artist, after BTS member Jungkook performed the official soundtrack “Dreamers” at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.Lisa debuted as a Blackpink member in 2016 and has since pursued solo activities alongside her group career.