S. Korea, US Sign MOU to Advance Shipbuilding Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States have signed a memorandum of understanding(MOU) to advance their cooperation in the shipbuilding industry.In a press release on Friday, the International Trade Administration under the U.S. Department of Commerce said the MOU was signed in Washington, overseen by South Korea's Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.Under the MOU, the two sides will establish the Korea-U.S. Shipbuilding Partnership Initiative(KUSPI), a new platform to strengthen cooperation in commercial shipbuilding, workforce development, industrial modernization, and maritime manufacturing investment.The partnership will leverage the Korea-U.S. Shipbuilding Partnership Center, which is expected to launch in Washington later this year, and will support expanded collaboration between government, industry, and research institutions from both countries.The MOU signing comes after South Korea pledged to invest 150 billion U.S. dollars in the American shipbuilding industry as part of the two sides' trade agreement last year.