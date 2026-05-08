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Trump Says He Loves S. Korea When Asked about Explosion on S. Korean-Operated Cargo Ship

Written: 2026-05-09 12:56:52Updated: 2026-05-09 12:58:56

Trump Says He Loves S. Korea When Asked about Explosion on S. Korean-Operated Cargo Ship

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump said he loves South Korea, when asked about an explosion and subsequent fire aboard a South Korean-operated cargo ship earlier in the week while being anchored in the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Friday, Trump said "I love South Korea," when asked about his social media post on Monday that claimed Iran had fired at the South Korean-operated vessel, HMM Namu, which Tehran has since denied.

In the post, Trump had suggested Seoul should have joined a U.S.-led "Project Freedom" mission to help vessels transit in the major choke point, instead of opting to "go it alone."

Trump's apparent shift in tone toward South Korea comes after Seoul and Washington signed a memorandum of understanding(MOU) on Friday to advance their cooperation in shipbuilding as part of the two sides' trade agreement last year.

The South Korean government, for its part, has yet to determine the cause of the explosion and fire inside an engine room, which took place at around 8:40 p.m. Monday, Korea Standard Time, as the vessel was anchored in waters off the United Arab Emirates(UAE).
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