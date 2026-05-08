US Disables 2 Additional Iran-Flagged Vessels in Gulf of Oman

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has disabled two additional Iranian-flagged vessels in the Gulf of Oman reportedly heading to an Iranian port in violation of an ongoing U.S. blockade.In a press release on Friday, the U.S. Central Command(CENTCOM) said a U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet from USS George H.W. Bush enforced the blockade measures against the two unladen oil tankers: M/T Sea Star III and M/T Sevda.The U.S. military had reportedly assessed that the vessels were attempting to reach the Iranian port to deliver strategic and military supplies.The U.S. and Iran have exchanged fire in or near the Strait of Hormuz despite their ceasefire since early April, though the Iranian media described the situation as being "limited."Amid the two sides' peace negotiations, U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington soon expected a response from Tehran on a U.S. proposal to end the war, which reportedly includes Iran's reopening of the major choke point and a monthlong suspension of U.S. blockade.