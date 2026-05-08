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Yoo Hai-jin, Ryu Seung-ryong Win Baeksang Awards Grand Prize

Written: 2026-05-09 13:57:55Updated: 2026-05-09 14:08:15

Yoo Hai-jin, Ryu Seung-ryong Win Baeksang Awards Grand Prize

Photo : KBS News

Actors Yoo Hai-jin and Ryu Seung-ryong have been named winners of the grand prize at the 62nd Baeksang Awards.

Yoo won the top honor in the film category for his role in director Jang Hang-jun's box-office hit "The King's Warden" during the annual awards ceremony held in Seoul on Friday.

In an imagined story about Joseon Dynasty's young and deposed sixth King Danjong, Yoo portrayed Eom Heung-do, head of the village to which the monarch was exiled to, who formed an unlikely friendship with Danjong.

"The King's Warden," which topped 16 million in ticket sales to become the second-most watched film in the country, earned three additional awards, including best new actor won by Park Ji-hoon for his portrayal of the dethroned king.

In the television section, Ryu won the grand prize for starring in the role of Kim Nak-su in the drama series "The Dream Life of Mr. Kim," a story about an employee of a major conglomerate who sets out on a journey of self-discovery as he encounters a midlife crisis.
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