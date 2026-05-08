Minister Ahn to Visit US amid Allies' Apparent Disagreement over OPCON, Other Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back will visit the United States amid the two sides' apparent disagreement on a number of alliance issues, including the planned transfer of wartime operational control(OPCON) from Washington to Seoul.Seoul's defense ministry said on Saturday that Ahn is scheduled to make his first trip to the U.S. since taking office between Sunday and Thursday, during which he plans to hold talks with U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Monday, local time.An official in Seoul said Ahn will seek a direct high-level communication to check up on follow-ups to last year's summit meetings and the allies' security policy consultation and that the OPCON and Seoul's push to build nuclear-powered submarines are likely to be included on the agenda.Last month, U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) Commander Gen. Xavier Brunson told a House committee that the allies aim to meet the conditions for the OPCON transfer by the first quarter of 2029.However, the Lee Jae Myung administration seeks to complete the transition by 2028.