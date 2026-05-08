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Seoul Concludes 2 Flying Objects Hit HMM Namu

Written: 2026-05-10 19:43:14Updated: 2026-05-11 09:48:48

Seoul Concludes 2 Flying Objects Hit HMM Namu

Photo : Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The foreign ministry says the explosion on the HMM Namu was caused by strikes by two flying objects. 

The ministry on Sunday announced the findings of the multi-agency investigation into the fire and explosion that occurred on the 38-thousand-ton cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz last week.

The ministry said investigators concluded that an external attack on the stern of the vessel caused the explosion, adding that the scene was captured by the ship’s surveillance camera. But they could not determine what the objects were or how big they were. 

The investigators found a hole in the port side of the stern, measuring five meters in diameter and seven meters in depth.

The ministry said it will not presuppose the identity of those who carried out the attack, saying further investigation is necessary. 

The explosion took place Monday while the cargo ship was anchored in waters off the United Arab Emirates in the critical strait, carrying 24 crew members, and then a fire broke out. No casualties were reported.

The vessel was towed from the area on Friday to a port in Dubai for inspection.

The foreign ministry has called in the Iranian ambassador for a face-to-face meeting to share the findings.
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