S. Korea, US to Strengthen Cooperation on OPCON Transfer

Photo : YONHAP News

The defense chiefs of South Korea and the United States have agreed to strengthen cooperation on key alliance issues, including the planned transfer of wartime operational control(OPCON) from Washington to Seoul.A joint press readout following talks between Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back and U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth in Washington on Monday said the defense chiefs agreed to continue cooperation in areas of “mutual security interest,” and discussed the OPCON transition and alliance modernization.The discussion comes after U.S. Forces Korea Commander Gen. Xavier Brunson told a House committee last month that the allies aim to meet the conditions for the OPCON transfer by the first quarter of 2029.However, the Lee Jae Myung administration seeks to complete the transition by 2028.Regarding modernization of the alliance, Hegseth underscored its importance as the allies adopt a “clear-eyed and pragmatic approach” to deter threats and enhance their combined defense posture.Ahn, for his part, explained Seoul’s efforts to increase defense spending, secure critical national defense capabilities, and lead the defense of the Korean Peninsula.At the start of the ministerial talks, Hegseth said the U.S. is looking to South Korea and other partners and allies to “stand shoulder to shoulder with this country during times of conflict,” after mentioning the U.S. military operation on Iran.Hegseth’s call comes after Seoul announced Sunday that strikes by two aerial objects caused an explosion and fire on a South Korean-operated cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz last week.