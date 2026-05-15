Trump: American, Nigerian Forces Eliminate ISIS Second-in-Command

Photo : EPA/YONHAP

U.S. President Donald Trump says American and Nigerian forces have eliminated the second-in-command of the Salafi-jihadist militant group Islamic State of Iraq and Syria(ISIS) in a combined military operation.Trump said in a Truth Social post on Friday that U.S. and Nigerian forces "flawlessly executed a meticulously planned and very complex mission" at his direction, eliminating the person whom he described as "the most active terrorist in the world."Trump said though Abu-Bilal al-Minuki may have thought he could hide in Africa, he was likely unaware of sources that were keeping the U.S. informed on what he was doing, adding that his removal has greatly diminished the group's global operations.Trump had previously talked about a possible military intervention against persecution of Christians by Islamic extremist groups in Nigeria, and U.S. forces raided an ISIS base in the country on December 25 through coordination with the Nigerian military.