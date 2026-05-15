South Korea to Announce Final World Cup Roster Saturday Afternoon

Photo : Korea Football Association / Yonhap

The final roster for the South Korean men's national football team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, will be announced on Saturday.The list of players on the national team, led by head coach Hong Myung-bo, will be revealed at 4 p.m. at the KT building in Seoul's Gwanghwamun area.The roster is widely expected to resemble the one that was sent to the national team's away matches in Europe in March.Captain Son Heung-min and other key foreign league players, including Lee Jae-sung, Lee Kang-in and Kim Min-jae, are expected to claim spots, along with regulars such as Hwang In-beom, Hwang Hee-chan, Seol Young-woo, Lee Tae-seok and Cho Gue-sung.On Monday, Hong, along with the coaching staff and support teams, will depart for the pre-tournament training camp in Salt Lake City.The 26-man roster must be submitted to FIFA by June 1 and the team may depart this month with a larger group that includes reserve players, finalizing the squad before the deadline.KBS will broadcast the roster announcement live on KBS 1TV starting at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.