South Korea to Announce Final World Cup Roster Saturday Afternoon

Photo : Korea Football Association / Yonhap
The final roster for the South Korean men's national football team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, will be announced on Saturday.
The list of players on the national team, led by head coach Hong Myung-bo, will be revealed at 4 p.m. at the KT building in Seoul's Gwanghwamun area.
The roster is widely expected to resemble the one that was sent to the national team's away matches in Europe in March.
Captain Son Heung-min and other key foreign league players, including Lee Jae-sung, Lee Kang-in and Kim Min-jae, are expected to claim spots, along with regulars such as Hwang In-beom, Hwang Hee-chan, Seol Young-woo, Lee Tae-seok and Cho Gue-sung.
On Monday, Hong, along with the coaching staff and support teams, will depart for the pre-tournament training camp in Salt Lake City.
The 26-man roster must be submitted to FIFA by June 1 and the team may depart this month with a larger group that includes reserve players, finalizing the squad before the deadline.
KBS will broadcast the roster announcement live on KBS 1TV starting at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.