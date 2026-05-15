Labor Minister Meets Samsung Electronics Executives, Urges Management to Prevent Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

Labor Minister Kim Young-hoon met with executives at Samsung Electronics on Saturday, following talks with unionized workers the previous day, and urged management to actively seek ways to prevent the union from launching a general strike next week.According to the labor ministry, Kim shared what he had discussed with the union and explained the government's position on the situation.During talks with the minister on Thursday, Choi Seung-ho, chair of the Samsung Electronics branch of Samsung Electronics Labor Union(SELU), demanded the company replace its top negotiator and change its position.The union plans to launch a general strike between May 21 and June 7, unless management agrees to fulfill its demands to set bonuses at 15 percent of operating profit, abolish the payout cap and systematize the bonus system.Management, on the other hand, has suggested introducing a special reward to the existing bonus system without an upper limit.