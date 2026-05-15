Leaders of S. Korea, Japan Reaffirm Importance of Bilateral Cooperation, 3-Way Cooperation with US

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung says he and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi reaffirmed the importance of bilateral cooperation and three-way cooperation with the U.S. for the sake of peace and stability in the region amid the fast-changing state of international affairs.Lee delivered the information Tuesday in a joint press statement after his summit with Takaichi in his hometown of Andong, North Gyeongsang Province.Lee said he and Takaichi concurred that it is important for South Korea, China and Japan to respect each other, work together, and seek areas of mutual interest to promote peace and stability in the region, given that Northeast Asia is closely linked in various aspects, including economics and security.Meanwhile, Lee said DNA analysis will soon begin for the remains found in the long-abandoned Chosei coal mine in Japan, where 183 people, including 136 Koreans, were killed in a flooding accident in 1942.He said this marks a small but meaningful first step in the two countries’ efforts to address humanitarian issues as the first step in addressing historical issues.