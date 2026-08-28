Israeli Military Seizes Another Gaza Aid Flotilla Carrying S. Korean Activist

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has requested Israel to swiftly release and deport a South Korean activist who was aboard a Gaza aid flotilla that was intercepted by the Israeli military.A foreign ministry official said Wednesday that Seoul has continuously asked Israel, through various channels, to ensure the swift release and deportation of South Korean nationals if boats carrying them are captured.Regarding activist Kim Ah-hyun, whose passport has been invalidated, the official said the ministry will work to get Kim home after she receives a travel certificate via the local embassy.The Korean Flotilla for a Free Palestine said it confirmed that the French-flagged Linah Al Nablusi, carrying Kim and Korean-American activist Jonathan Victor Lee, was seized by Israeli forces in waters near Gaza at around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday, Korea Standard Time.On Monday, another Gaza aid boat, Kyriakos X, carrying South Korean activist Kim Dong-hyeon, was seized by the Israeli navy in waters off the coast of Cyprus.