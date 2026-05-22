2 Pro-Palestinian Activists Return Home to S. Korea after Israel Intercepts Gaza Aid Flotilla

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Two South Korean nationals have landed safely at Incheon International Airport after an ordeal at the hands of Israeli forces. Both pro-Palestinian activists were captured earlier this week while en route to Gaza to provide humanitarian aid as part of an international flotilla. One says she was beaten while in detention.Eileen Cahill has this report.Report: Two South Korean activists have returned home after being apprehended by Israeli forces in international waters aboard aid ships heading to Gaza on a humanitarian mission.After arriving at Incheon International Airport on Friday morning, Kim Ah-hyun and Kim Dong-hyeon told reporters they’d been subjected to violence.[Sound bite: Pro-Palestinian activist Kim Ah-hyun (Korean-English)]“At the time of the capture, our ship was one of the last to be seized. So the IOF, the Israeli occupation forces, were extremely angry. By the time I was taken to the prison, many people had already been beaten or shot with rubber bullets, and I was struck in the face multiple times. As a result, I’m now having trouble hearing in one ear.”[Sound bite: Pro-Palestinian activist Kim Dong-hyeon (Korean-English)]“We have truly only experienced a fraction of the violence committed by Israel, but it was an unbearable level of violence. Israel continues to claim that these are legitimate actions, but I want to say once again that this is absolutely not true.”They joined the Gaza flotilla carrying relief supplies heading toward the Gaza Strip and were captured by Israeli forces on Monday and Tuesday.The two were released Wednesday along with two other foreign nationals, after the South Korean government requested their release and deportation, and the Israeli side expressed hope that bilateral relations would not be affected by the incident but would continue to develop.Earlier on Wednesday, South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung had strong words about the situation during a televised Cabinet meeting, condemning the detention of South Korean citizens as unlawful.Israel arrested more than 430 international activists from different countries in this latest action and has since deported all of them.The country is now facing criticism from the international community as some activists report having experienced extreme violence while in Israeli custody.Announcing the deportations on X, the Israeli foreign ministry referred to the aid mission as a “PR flotilla” and said Israel will not permit any breach of what it called the lawful naval blockade on Gaza.Eileen Cahill, KBS World Radio News.