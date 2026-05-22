Shinsegae Chairman Chung to Offer Public Apology for Offensive Starbucks Promotion

Photo : KBS News

Chung Yong-jin, chairman of Shinsegae Group, which licenses and operates Starbucks Korea, will apologize in person in response to the public outcry against a recent marketing campaign that evoked painful memories of a brutal military crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in 1980.Shinsegae Group said Chung will hold a news conference Tuesday morning at the Josun Palace, a hotel in Yeoksam-dong, southern Seoul, to offer his apology and announce the results of an internal review of the coffee chain’s promotional event.Chung had previously issued a statement on Tuesday last week, apologizing for what he called “an inappropriate marketing campaign that should never have happened” and acknowledging the pain it caused to the victims of the massacre, as well as to their families and the public.The controversy arose after Starbucks Korea used phrases such as “Tank Day” to promote its Tank tumbler series last Monday, the anniversary of the May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement.Critics said “Tank Day” evoked memories of the military vehicles deployed by former President Chun Doo-hwan to suppress pro-democracy protesters in Gwangju in 1980.