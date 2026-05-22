KBS Polls Show Tight Parliamentary Races in Pyeongtaek-Eul, Busan Buk-gap

Photo : YONHAP News

KBS polls show tight races in the parliamentary contests in Pyeongtaek-eul and Busan’s Buk-gap district, while the ruling party candidate holds a clear lead in the South Gyeongsang gubernatorial race.KBS conducted polls from Sunday to Wednesday, ahead of the start of the blackout period banning the release of new opinion polls.In the five-way contest in Pyeongtaek-eul, ruling Democratic Party candidate Kim Yong-nam garnered 22 percent support, followed by People Power Party candidate Yu Eui-dong at 20 percent and Rebuilding Korea Party candidate Cho Kuk at 24 percent, putting the three candidates within the margin of error.Kim Jae-yeon of the Progressive Party received five percent, while Hwang Kyo-ahn of the Freedom and Innovation Party won seven percent.In Busan’s Buk-gap district, independent candidate Han Dong-hoon led with 39 percent support, while Democratic Party candidate Ha Jung-woo received 33 percent and People Power Party candidate Park Min-shik stood at 15 percent.In the governor’s race in South Gyeongsang Province, Democratic Party candidate Kim Kyoung-soo held a lead outside the margin of error with 45 percent support, as compared with 34 percent for incumbent Gov. Park Wan-soo of the People Power Party.Commissioned by / KBSConducted by / Hankook ResearchSurvey period / May 24-27, 2026 (four days)Survey subjects / Men and women aged 18 or older residing in Pyeongtaek-eul, Gyeonggi Province and Buk-gap, BusanMethod / Interviewer-administered telephone survey (100% mobile)Sampling method / Random selection from virtual numbers stratified by gender, age and regionSample size / 500 respondents each for Pyeongtaek-eul and Busan’s Buk-gap districtResponse rate / 18.6% for Pyeongtaek-eul, 26.5% for Busan’s Buk-gap districtWeighting / Weighted by region, gender and age (cell weighting) based on resident registration population data released by the Ministry of the Interior and Safety at the end of April 2026Margin of error / ±4.4 percentage points at a 95% confidence levelCommissioned by / KBS ChangwonConducted by / Hankook ResearchSurvey period / May 24-27, 2026 (four days)Target respondents / Men and women aged 18 or older residing in South Gyeongsang ProvinceMethod / Interviewer-administered telephone survey (100% mobile)Sampling method / Random selection from virtual numbers stratified by gender, age and regionSample size / 800 respondentsResponse rate / 20.7%Weighting / Weighted by region, gender and age (cell weighting) based on resident registration population data released by the Ministry of the Interior and Safety at the end of April 2026Margin of error / ±3.5 percentage points at a 95% confidence level*For more details, visit the websites of the National Election Survey Deliberation Commission and KBS.