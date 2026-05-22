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Rival Parties Urge Supporters to Cast Early Votes

Written: 2026-05-28 18:45:56Updated: 2026-05-28 20:52:07

Rival Parties Urge Supporters to Cast Early Votes

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties have urged their supporters to participate in early voting ahead of the June 3 local elections, stressing that voter turnout will determine the outcome in an increasing number of closely contested races.

Ruling Democratic Party Chair Jung Chung-rae on Thursday called on supporters of President Lee Jae Myung to cast ballots in early voting during a YouTube appearance, while the party leadership plans to take part in voting on Friday.

The party’s Seoul mayoral candidate, Chong Won-o, also encouraged voters to cast ballots, describing the election as a choice as to whether public safety becomes the city’s top priority.

The main opposition People Power Party also stepped up efforts to mobilize supporters, with floor leader Song Eon-seog urging lawmakers to maximize voter turnout during the three-day voting period comprising early voting and Election Day.

Song and the party’s Seoul mayoral candidate, incumbent Mayor Oh Se-hoon, are set to cast ballots Friday, the first day of early voting, while PPP Chair Jang Dong-hyeok reportedly plans to do so on Election Day.
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