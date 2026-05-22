Authorities Issue Accommodation Price-Gouging Alert ahead of BTS Concerts in Busan

Photo : YONHAP News

Local authorities are cracking down on accommodations in Busan that are demanding extra fees from customers, unilaterally canceling reservations or carrying out unfair trade practices ahead of BTS concerts in the city next month.The Korea Consumer Agency, the Fair Trade Commission and the Busan Consumer Organizations Council issued a consumer damage prevention alert on Friday about price gouging by hotels and other accommodation businesses while BTS is in town.The BTS World Tour “Arirang” will be held in Busan on June 12 and 13.According to the agency, a lodging facility in the city’s Haeundae District demanded that a customer who had already booked a stay pay 500-thousand won, or roughly 332 U.S. dollars, in additional fees before check-in, claiming the room was booked below the market price.Another property arbitrarily canceled a reservation two months after it was confirmed and then rebooked the same room at a higher price, while some businesses repeatedly demanded that customers cancel their reservations because the posted room rates were incorrect.Under the current enforcement decree of the Public Health Control Act, accommodations are required to comply with their posted rates and consumers are not obligated to pay additional fees requested after the reservation is confirmed.The authorities warned that lodging businesses sharing pricing information or setting price floors may be guilty of illegal cartel conduct under the Fair Trade Act.The government said it will strengthen monitoring by increasing scrutiny on unfair trade practices, such as tied sales and forced transactions, and conduct more inspections of lodging facilities.The FTC and the Consumer Agency are advising consumers to keep photos of posted room rates, reservation confirmations and transaction records, adding that they should refuse if asked for additional payments and document the details.Consumers who incur damages from unfair accommodation practices can apply for counseling and remedies through the 1372 Consumer Counseling Center, the 1330 Tourism Information Call Center and the Consumer 24 public portal.