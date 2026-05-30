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Early Voting Rate for June 3 Local Elections, By-Elections Surpasses 19%

Written: 2026-05-30 15:19:57Updated: 2026-05-30 15:26:46

Early Voting Rate for June 3 Local Elections, By-Elections Surpasses 19%

Photo : KBS News

The early voting rate for the June 3 local elections and by-elections has surpassed 19 percent.

According to the National Election Commission, close to eight-point-83 million out of 44-point-65 million eligible voters had cast their ballots as of 3 p.m. Saturday, bringing the cumulative early voting rate since Friday to 19-point-77 percent.

The rate is two-point-39 percentage points higher than that recorded during the same period of the 2022 local elections.

South Jeolla Province recorded the highest early voting rate at 34-point-34 percent, while the southeastern city of Daegu posted the lowest at 15-point-61 percent. Seoul's rate stood at 19-point-62 percent.

Early voting to select 16 metropolitan mayors and provincial governors, 16 superintendents of education, 227 local government heads and approximately four-thousand local council members will continue until 6 p.m. Saturday at some 35-hundred polling stations nationwide. 

Parliamentary by-elections are also being held in 14 constituencies nationwide.

Early voting was first introduced for South Korea's 20th National Assembly elections in 2016.
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