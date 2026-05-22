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PPP Chair Urges Voters to Check Lee, Ruling Party at Ballot Box

Written: 2026-05-31 14:25:19Updated: 2026-05-31 14:35:34

PPP Chair Urges Voters to Check Lee, Ruling Party at Ballot Box

Photo : YONHAP News

With three days remaining before the June 3 local elections, main opposition People Power Party Chairman Jang Dong-hyeok urged voters on Sunday to turn out on Election Day to curb what he called the unchecked dominance of President Lee Jae Myung and the ruling Democratic Party.

Speaking at a press conference at party headquarters in Seoul, Jang argued that political apathy in recent elections had allowed the ruling bloc to consolidate power and warned against staying home on Election Day.

He accused Lee of abusing presidential authority for personal interests and said strong voter participation was needed to provide a check on the administration.

Jang also criticized Lee over a controversy surrounding his brief exit from a voting booth while holding a marked ballot during early voting, saying the president failed to uphold political neutrality.

Asked about the high early‑voting turnout, Jang said it was too early to determine which party might benefit, adding that voting patterns would need to be analyzed by region and age group.
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