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DP Chair Slams Former Conservative Presidents' Campaign Involvement

Written: 2026-05-31 14:31:33Updated: 2026-05-31 14:35:21

DP Chair Slams Former Conservative Presidents' Campaign Involvement

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party Chairman Jung Chung-rae criticized former conservative presidents for campaigning on behalf of People Power Party candidates, calling their involvement a step backward and a distortion of democratic norms.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Gurye, South Jeolla Province, on Sunday, Jung said the country had entered the era of President Lee Jae Myung and questioned the political relevance of former presidents Yoon Suk Yeol, Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye.

He accused supporters pushing for Yoon's political comeback of remaining active and argued that Park and Lee's past legal troubles made their participation inappropriate.

Jung said the three former presidents shared histories of imprisonment and claimed voters were questioning whether forces linked to them were attempting a political comeback by what he described as insurrectionist elements.

He urged voters to use the June 3 local elections to eliminate the remaining influence of such forces and reject attempts at a political resurgence.
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