Special Team Begins Questioning Ex-NIS Chief over Alleged Attempt to Justify 2024 Martial Law

A special counsel team investigating allegations concerning the Yoon Suk Yeol administration has begun questioning former National Intelligence Service(NIS) Director Cho Tae-yong over an alleged attempt to justify Yoon’s 2024 martial law bid to the United States.
The special team started interrogating the former top security aide at 10 a.m. Monday as he faces charges of executing major tasks during an insurrection.
The investigators suspect that the National Security Office at the time sent a document to the NIS a day after Yoon’s short-lived martial law action, instructing the state intelligence agency to explain the objective behind the former president’s decree to South Korea’s allies and friendly nations.
Following orders from the former spy chief, the overseas affairs division under his then-deputy Hong Jang-won allegedly translated the document into English and explained the situation to an official from the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency.
Cho was earlier sentenced to 18 months in prison after a court found him guilty of perjury and document forgery regarding the martial law declaration.
The special team also summoned Ahn Sung-shik, former head of the Coast Guard’s planning and coordination office, over allegations that he had taken part in Yoon’s martial law action.