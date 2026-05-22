PPP Chief Calls for Parliamentary Investigation, Special Counsel Probe into Ballot Shortages

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) leader Jang Dong-hyeok has called for a parliamentary investigation and a special counsel probe into the shortage of ballot papers in some parts of Seoul during the June 3 local elections.Presiding over a Supreme Council meeting on Saturday, Jang said it is difficult to ascertain that there were no shortages elsewhere in the country, adding that the National Election Commission’s(NEC) briefings can no longer be trusted.Jang said the matter should not end with the resignation of NEC Chairperson Rho Tae-ak, but that all the watchdog’s commissioners and regional committee members must be held to account.The PPP chief also called for discussions to revise the Public Official Election Act through a consultative body involving the rival political parties, experts and the public.Jang warned that the Lee Jae Myung administration and the ruling Democratic Party will bring about their own undoing if they continue to overlook the public’s anger about the incident.