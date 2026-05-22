President, First Lady Embark on 10-Day Visit to Europe

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Lee Jae Myung has left for Europe and is set to attend the Group of Seven(G7) summit in France next week after visits to Belgium, Italy and the Vatican. The ten-day itinerary includes meetings with the pope and European leaders ahead of his second G7 meeting.Eileen Cahill has more.Report: President Lee Jae Myung has embarked on a ten-day tour of Europe that will take him to France for the G7 summit and will also include stops in Belgium, Italy and the Vatican.The president boarded a plane Tuesday morning accompanied by first lady Kim Hea Kyung, and they are set to return next week after the multilateral G7 meeting, which runs Monday through Wednesday in the French town of Évian.Lee is attending the event at the invitation of the G7, and it will be South Korea’s second consecutive G7 summit as an invited state.The president’s first destination is Brussels, where he will stay Tuesday and Wednesday and hold separate talks with the leaders of Belgium and the European Union.From Thursday through Saturday, Lee will visit Italy for a summit with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, followed by a meeting with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.On Sunday and Monday the president will be in the Vatican, where he is scheduled to meet with Pope Leo XIV and Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin to discuss peace on the Korean Peninsula and around the world.Lee just celebrated the first anniversary of his inauguration, and the presidential office says his European tour is part of a strategy to establish South Korea as “a responsible global powerhouse.”Meanwhile, national security adviser Wi Sung-lac was quoted as saying the visits may serve as an opportunity to expand Seoul’s diplomatic outreach to Europe and its participation in discussions on major issues facing the international community.Topics at the G7 meeting are expected to include artificial intelligence, how to address global economic imbalances, and issues concerning the digital age.Eileen Cahill, KBS World Radio News.